Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 30a

Consider the drawing of a dinucleotide below.
Is it DNA or RNA?
Diagram of a dinucleotide showing two sugar-phosphate units with bases adenine and thymine connected by phosphodiester bonds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the sugar molecule in the nucleotide structure. If the sugar is deoxyribose (lacking a hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon), it is DNA. If the sugar is ribose (with a hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon), it is RNA.
Look at the nitrogenous bases attached to the sugar. Both DNA and RNA can have adenine (A), guanine (G), and cytosine (C). However, DNA contains thymine (T), while RNA contains uracil (U). Identify the base to help determine the type of nucleic acid.
Check the overall structure of the molecule. DNA is typically double-stranded and forms a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded. However, this may not always be visible in a dinucleotide structure.
Consider the context of the question. If the molecule is labeled or described as part of a specific biological process (e.g., transcription), this might provide additional clues about whether it is DNA or RNA.
Combine the observations from the sugar, nitrogenous base, and structural context to conclude whether the dinucleotide is DNA or RNA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids, including DNA and RNA, are polymers made up of nucleotide monomers. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The sequence and type of these components determine the structure and function of the nucleic acid, which is crucial for genetic information storage and transfer.
Differences Between DNA and RNA

DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid) differ primarily in their sugar components and nitrogenous bases. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and the bases adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine, while RNA contains ribose sugar and substitutes uracil for thymine. These differences affect their stability, structure, and roles in the cell.
Dinucleotide Structure

A dinucleotide consists of two nucleotides linked by a phosphodiester bond, which forms the backbone of nucleic acids. The specific arrangement of the sugar and phosphate groups, along with the attached nitrogenous bases, can indicate whether the molecule is DNA or RNA. Recognizing these structural features is essential for identifying the type of nucleic acid.
