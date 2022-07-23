Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Problem 28a
Chapter 11, Problem 28a
Chapter 11, Problem 28a

Assume that the sequence of bases shown below is present on one nucleotide chain of a DNA duplex and that the chain has opened up at a replication fork. Synthesis of an RNA primer occurs on this template starting at the base that is underlined.
If the RNA primer consists of eight nucleotides, what is its base sequence?
3'.......GGCTACCTGGATTCA....5'

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sequence of bases on the given DNA strand. The DNA strand serves as the template for RNA synthesis during replication.
Recall the base-pairing rules for RNA synthesis: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), Thymine (T) pairs with Adenine (A), Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C).
Locate the underlined base in the DNA sequence, as this marks the starting point for RNA primer synthesis. The RNA primer will be synthesized in the 5' to 3' direction complementary to the DNA template strand.
Count eight nucleotides starting from the underlined base on the DNA strand. For each nucleotide in the DNA template, determine the complementary RNA base using the base-pairing rules.
Write out the sequence of the RNA primer, ensuring it consists of eight nucleotides and follows the complementary base-pairing rules.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the biological process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, allowing genetic information to be passed on during cell division. It involves unwinding the double helix structure of DNA at the replication fork, where each strand serves as a template for synthesizing a new complementary strand.
RNA Primer

An RNA primer is a short strand of RNA that provides a starting point for DNA synthesis during replication. It is synthesized by the enzyme primase and is essential because DNA polymerases cannot initiate synthesis without a primer. The primer is complementary to the DNA template strand and is later replaced by DNA nucleotides.
Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair in DNA and RNA. In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). In RNA, uracil (U) replaces thymine, so adenine pairs with uracil. Understanding these rules is crucial for determining the sequence of the RNA primer based on the DNA template.
