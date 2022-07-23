Textbook Question
Consider the drawing of a dinucleotide below.
Is it DNA or RNA?
Is it DNA or RNA?
Is the arrow closest to the 5' or the 3' end?
Suppose that the molecule was cleaved with the enzyme spleen phosphodiesterase, which breaks the covalent bond connecting the phosphate to C-5'. After cleavage, to which nucleoside is the phosphate now attached (A or T)?