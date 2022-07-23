Skip to main content
Chapter 11, Problem 30c

Consider the drawing of a dinucleotide below.
Suppose that the molecule was cleaved with the enzyme spleen phosphodiesterase, which breaks the covalent bond connecting the phosphate to C-5'. After cleavage, to which nucleoside is the phosphate now attached (A or T)?
Diagram of a dinucleotide showing phosphate groups linked to adenine and thymine sugars with a cleavage site at thymine C-5'.

1
Understand the structure of a dinucleotide: A dinucleotide consists of two nucleotides connected by a phosphodiester bond. Each nucleotide is made up of a sugar (deoxyribose in DNA), a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (Adenine (A) or Thymine (T) in this case).
Identify the role of spleen phosphodiesterase: This enzyme specifically cleaves the phosphodiester bond between the phosphate group and the 5' carbon of the sugar in the nucleotide. This means the phosphate group will no longer be attached to the 5' carbon of one nucleotide.
Determine the result of cleavage: After the cleavage, the phosphate group will remain attached to the 3' carbon of the sugar in the adjacent nucleotide. This is because the phosphodiester bond connects the 5' carbon of one nucleotide to the 3' carbon of the next nucleotide.
Analyze the dinucleotide structure: In the given dinucleotide, identify which nucleotide (A or T) has its phosphate group originally attached to the 5' carbon. After cleavage, the phosphate will transfer to the 3' carbon of the adjacent nucleotide.
Conclude the attachment: Based on the cleavage mechanism, determine whether the phosphate group is now attached to the nucleoside containing Adenine (A) or Thymine (T). This depends on the orientation of the dinucleotide and the position of the cleavage.

Nucleotides and Nucleosides

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of a phosphate group, a sugar (ribose or deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine). Nucleosides are similar but lack the phosphate group, comprising only the sugar and the nitrogenous base. Understanding the difference between these two is crucial for analyzing the effects of enzymatic cleavage on nucleic acid structure.
DNA Structure

Phosphodiester Bonds

Phosphodiester bonds are covalent linkages that connect the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the hydroxyl group on the sugar of another nucleotide, forming the backbone of DNA and RNA. The cleavage of these bonds by enzymes like spleen phosphodiesterase alters the structure of nucleic acids, impacting their function and stability. Recognizing how these bonds are formed and broken is essential for understanding the question.
DNA Structure

Enzymatic Cleavage

Enzymatic cleavage refers to the process by which enzymes break specific chemical bonds in molecules. In this case, spleen phosphodiesterase cleaves the bond between the phosphate group and the C-5' carbon of the sugar in a nucleotide. This action determines the attachment of the phosphate group to either adenine (A) or thymine (T), which is critical for answering the question regarding the resulting nucleoside.
Post Translational Modifications
