Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 30b

Consider the drawing of a dinucleotide below.
Is the arrow closest to the 5' or the 3' end?
Diagram of a dinucleotide showing two sugar-phosphate units with bases adenine and thymine, and an arrow near the 3' end.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a nucleotide: A nucleotide consists of three components: a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose in DNA or ribose in RNA), and a nitrogenous base. The sugar has a 5' carbon and a 3' carbon, which are key to determining the directionality of the strand.
Recognize the 5' and 3' ends: The 5' end of a nucleotide strand has a free phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, while the 3' end has a free hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the 3' carbon of the sugar.
Examine the arrow in the drawing: Look at the position of the arrow relative to the sugar-phosphate backbone. Determine whether the arrow is pointing toward the end with the free phosphate group (5' end) or the free hydroxyl group (3' end).
Trace the directionality of the strand: DNA and RNA strands are antiparallel, meaning one strand runs 5' to 3' while the complementary strand runs 3' to 5'. Use this information to confirm the orientation of the arrow.
Conclude the position of the arrow: Based on the structural features and the directionality of the strand, determine whether the arrow is closest to the 5' or 3' end of the dinucleotide.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of nucleotides, which include a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base. The nucleotides are linked together by phosphodiester bonds, forming a sugar-phosphate backbone. Each DNA strand has a directionality, with one end designated as the 5' end (where the phosphate group is attached) and the other as the 3' end (where the hydroxyl group is attached). Understanding this structure is crucial for identifying the ends of a DNA strand.
5' and 3' Ends

The terms 5' (five prime) and 3' (three prime) refer to the carbon numbers in the DNA sugar backbone. The 5' end has a free phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar, while the 3' end has a free hydroxyl group attached to the third carbon. This orientation is essential for DNA replication and transcription, as enzymes that synthesize DNA and RNA can only add nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing strand.
Directionality in Nucleic Acids

Directionality in nucleic acids refers to the inherent orientation of the strands, which affects how they interact during processes like replication and transcription. The 5' to 3' directionality is critical for enzyme activity, as DNA polymerases and RNA polymerases synthesize new strands in this direction. Recognizing the directionality helps in understanding how nucleotides are added and how complementary strands are formed.
