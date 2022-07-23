In 1994, telomerase activity was discovered in human cancer cell lines. Although telomerase is not active in most human adult cells, all cells do contain the genes for telomerase proteins and telomerase RNA. Since inappropriate activation of telomerase may contribute to cancer, why do you think the genes coding for this enzyme have been maintained in the human genome throughout evolution? Are there any types of human body cells where telomerase activation would be advantageous or even necessary? Explain.
DNA polymerases in all organisms add only 5' nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing DNA strand, never to the 5' end. One possible reason for this is the fact that most DNA polymerases have a proofreading function that would not be energetically possible if DNA synthesis occurred in the 3' to 5' direction.
Sketch the reaction that DNA polymerase would have to catalyze if DNA synthesis occurred in the 3' to 5' direction.
The genome of D. melanogaster consists of approximately 1.7x10⁸ base pairs. DNA synthesis occurs at a rate of 30 base pairs per second. In the early embryo, the entire genome is replicated in five minutes. How many bidirectional origins of synthesis are required to accomplish this feat?
Assume a hypothetical organism in which DNA replication is conservative. Design an experiment similar to that of Taylor, Woods, and Hughes that will unequivocally establish this fact. Using the format established in Figure 11.5, draw sister chromatids and illustrate the expected results establishing this mode of replication.
Consider the information in your sketch and speculate as to why proofreading would be problematic.
Assume that the sequence of bases shown below is present on one nucleotide chain of a DNA duplex and that the chain has opened up at a replication fork. Synthesis of an RNA primer occurs on this template starting at the base that is underlined.
If the RNA primer consists of eight nucleotides, what is its base sequence?
3'.......GGCTACCTGGATTCA....5'
Assume that the sequence of bases shown below is present on one nucleotide chain of a DNA duplex and that the chain has opened up at a replication fork. Synthesis of an RNA primer occurs on this template starting at the base that is underlined.
In the intact RNA primer, which nucleotide has a free 3'-OH terminus?
3'.......GGCTACCTGGATTCA....5'