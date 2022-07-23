Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 11 - DNA Replication and RecombinationProblem 24
Chapter 11, Problem 24

In 1994, telomerase activity was discovered in human cancer cell lines. Although telomerase is not active in most human adult cells, all cells do contain the genes for telomerase proteins and telomerase RNA. Since inappropriate activation of telomerase may contribute to cancer, why do you think the genes coding for this enzyme have been maintained in the human genome throughout evolution? Are there any types of human body cells where telomerase activation would be advantageous or even necessary? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of telomerase: Telomerase is an enzyme that adds repetitive nucleotide sequences to the ends of chromosomes (telomeres), preventing their shortening during DNA replication. This helps maintain chromosome integrity and stability.
Consider why telomerase genes are conserved: Even though telomerase is inactive in most adult somatic cells, the genes coding for telomerase are preserved because they are essential for certain cell types that require continuous division and renewal.
Identify cell types where telomerase is active: Telomerase activity is necessary in germ cells (sperm and egg precursors), stem cells, and certain immune cells, as these cells need to divide many times without losing vital genetic information.
Explain the evolutionary advantage: Maintaining telomerase genes allows these critical cells to avoid telomere shortening, which would otherwise lead to cell aging and death, thus supporting reproduction, tissue regeneration, and immune function.
Discuss the link to cancer: While telomerase activation is beneficial in specific cells, inappropriate activation in somatic cells can lead to uncontrolled cell division, contributing to cancer development. This highlights the importance of tight regulation of telomerase activity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Telomerase Function and Mechanism

Telomerase is an enzyme that extends telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, by adding repetitive DNA sequences. This prevents chromosome shortening during cell division, which is crucial for maintaining genomic stability and cellular lifespan, especially in cells that divide frequently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:38
Telomeres and Telomerase

Regulation of Telomerase Activity in Human Cells

In most adult somatic cells, telomerase is inactive, leading to gradual telomere shortening and eventual cellular aging or senescence. However, telomerase genes remain in the genome and can be reactivated in certain cells or pathological conditions, such as cancer, where uncontrolled telomerase activity supports unlimited cell division.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:38
Telomeres and Telomerase

Physiological Importance of Telomerase in Specific Cell Types

Telomerase activity is essential in stem cells, germ cells, and certain immune cells, where it maintains telomere length to support continuous division and tissue regeneration. Its presence in these cells explains why telomerase genes have been conserved evolutionarily despite the risks associated with its misregulation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:38
Telomeres and Telomerase
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the 'end-replication problem' in eukaryotes. How is it resolved?

941
views
Textbook Question

Many of the gene products involved in DNA synthesis were initially defined by studying mutant E. coli strains that could not synthesize DNA.

The dnaE gene encodes the α subunit of DNA polymerase III. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene? How could the mutant strain be maintained?

613
views
Textbook Question

Many of the gene products involved in DNA synthesis were initially defined by studying mutant E. coli strains that could not synthesize DNA.

The dnaQ gene encodes the ε subunit of DNA polymerase. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene?

489
views
Textbook Question

The genome of D. melanogaster consists of approximately 1.7x10⁸ base pairs. DNA synthesis occurs at a rate of 30 base pairs per second. In the early embryo, the entire genome is replicated in five minutes. How many bidirectional origins of synthesis are required to accomplish this feat?

624
views
Textbook Question

Assume a hypothetical organism in which DNA replication is conservative. Design an experiment similar to that of Taylor, Woods, and Hughes that will unequivocally establish this fact. Using the format established in Figure 11.5, draw sister chromatids and illustrate the expected results establishing this mode of replication.

803
views
Textbook Question

DNA polymerases in all organisms add only 5' nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing DNA strand, never to the 5' end. One possible reason for this is the fact that most DNA polymerases have a proofreading function that would not be energetically possible if DNA synthesis occurred in the 3' to 5' direction.

Sketch the reaction that DNA polymerase would have to catalyze if DNA synthesis occurred in the 3' to 5' direction.

665
views