Describe the 'end-replication problem' in eukaryotes. How is it resolved?
In 1994, telomerase activity was discovered in human cancer cell lines. Although telomerase is not active in most human adult cells, all cells do contain the genes for telomerase proteins and telomerase RNA. Since inappropriate activation of telomerase may contribute to cancer, why do you think the genes coding for this enzyme have been maintained in the human genome throughout evolution? Are there any types of human body cells where telomerase activation would be advantageous or even necessary? Explain.
Many of the gene products involved in DNA synthesis were initially defined by studying mutant E. coli strains that could not synthesize DNA.
The dnaE gene encodes the α subunit of DNA polymerase III. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene? How could the mutant strain be maintained?
The dnaQ gene encodes the ε subunit of DNA polymerase. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene?
The genome of D. melanogaster consists of approximately 1.7x10⁸ base pairs. DNA synthesis occurs at a rate of 30 base pairs per second. In the early embryo, the entire genome is replicated in five minutes. How many bidirectional origins of synthesis are required to accomplish this feat?
Assume a hypothetical organism in which DNA replication is conservative. Design an experiment similar to that of Taylor, Woods, and Hughes that will unequivocally establish this fact. Using the format established in Figure 11.5, draw sister chromatids and illustrate the expected results establishing this mode of replication.
DNA polymerases in all organisms add only 5' nucleotides to the 3' end of a growing DNA strand, never to the 5' end. One possible reason for this is the fact that most DNA polymerases have a proofreading function that would not be energetically possible if DNA synthesis occurred in the 3' to 5' direction.
Sketch the reaction that DNA polymerase would have to catalyze if DNA synthesis occurred in the 3' to 5' direction.