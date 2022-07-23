Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 11 - DNA Replication and RecombinationProblem 18
Chapter 11, Problem 18

Why is DNA synthesis expected to be more complex in eukaryotes than in bacteria? How is DNA synthesis similar in the two types of organisms?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structural differences between eukaryotic and bacterial genomes. Eukaryotic DNA is organized into multiple linear chromosomes with complex packaging involving histones, while bacterial DNA is typically a single circular chromosome without histones.
Step 2: Recognize that the complexity in eukaryotic DNA synthesis arises from the need to replicate multiple origins of replication on each linear chromosome, manage chromatin structure, and deal with the ends of linear chromosomes (telomeres).
Step 3: Identify the key proteins and enzymes involved in DNA synthesis in both organisms, such as DNA polymerases, helicases, primases, and ligases, noting that while the specific enzymes may differ, their general functions are conserved.
Step 4: Compare the mechanisms of replication fork progression, including leading and lagging strand synthesis, Okazaki fragment formation, and the role of RNA primers, which are fundamentally similar in both eukaryotes and bacteria.
Step 5: Summarize that despite the increased complexity in eukaryotes due to chromatin structure and multiple origins, the core biochemical processes and enzymatic activities of DNA synthesis are conserved between eukaryotes and bacteria.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic vs. Prokaryotic Genome Structure

Eukaryotic genomes are larger, linear, and organized into multiple chromosomes with complex packaging involving histones, whereas bacterial genomes are typically smaller, circular, and less structured. This complexity in eukaryotes requires more intricate mechanisms for replication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

DNA Replication Machinery and Origins of Replication

Eukaryotes have multiple origins of replication on each chromosome to efficiently replicate large genomes, while bacteria usually have a single origin. Both use similar enzymes like DNA polymerases, helicases, and primases, reflecting conserved core replication machinery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication

Replication Process Similarities

Despite differences, DNA synthesis in both eukaryotes and bacteria is semi-conservative, involves leading and lagging strand synthesis, and requires RNA primers. The fundamental steps of unwinding DNA, primer synthesis, elongation, and proofreading are conserved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the proteins that unwind DNA during in vivo DNA synthesis. How do they function?

978
views
Textbook Question

Define and indicate the significance of

(a) Okazaki fragments,

(b) DNA ligase, and

(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.

1086
views
Textbook Question

Outline the current model for DNA synthesis.

1028
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that E. coli synthesizes DNA at a rate of 100,000 nucleotides per minute and takes 40 minutes to replicate its chromosome.

(a) How many base pairs are present in the entire E. coli chromosome?

(b) What is the physical length of the chromosome in its helical configuration—that is, what is the circumference of the chromosome if it were opened into a circle?

1139
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Newly synthesized DNA contains many mismatched base pairs.

669
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Okazaki fragments accumulate, and DNA synthesis is never completed.

663
views