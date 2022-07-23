Define and indicate the significance of
(a) Okazaki fragments,
(b) DNA ligase, and
(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.
Outline the current model for DNA synthesis.
Why is DNA synthesis expected to be more complex in eukaryotes than in bacteria? How is DNA synthesis similar in the two types of organisms?
Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.
Newly synthesized DNA contains many mismatched base pairs.
Okazaki fragments accumulate, and DNA synthesis is never completed.
No initiation occurs.