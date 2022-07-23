List and describe the function of the ten subunits constituting DNA polymerase III. Distinguish between the holoenzyme and the core enzyme.
Define and indicate the significance of
(a) Okazaki fragments,
(b) DNA ligase, and
(c) primer RNA during DNA replication.
Distinguish between
(a) unidirectional and bidirectional synthesis, and
(b) continuous and discontinuous synthesis of DNA.
List the proteins that unwind DNA during in vivo DNA synthesis. How do they function?
Outline the current model for DNA synthesis.
Why is DNA synthesis expected to be more complex in eukaryotes than in bacteria? How is DNA synthesis similar in the two types of organisms?
Suppose that E. coli synthesizes DNA at a rate of 100,000 nucleotides per minute and takes 40 minutes to replicate its chromosome.
(a) How many base pairs are present in the entire E. coli chromosome?
(b) What is the physical length of the chromosome in its helical configuration—that is, what is the circumference of the chromosome if it were opened into a circle?