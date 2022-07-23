Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - DNA Replication and Recombination
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 11 - DNA Replication and RecombinationProblem 20b
Chapter 11, Problem 20b

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.
Okazaki fragments accumulate, and DNA synthesis is never completed.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the biological context: Okazaki fragments are short DNA sequences synthesized on the lagging strand during DNA replication. Normally, these fragments are joined together to form a continuous strand.
Identify the process involved: The joining of Okazaki fragments requires the removal of RNA primers and the sealing of gaps between fragments. This involves enzymes such as DNA polymerase I and DNA ligase.
Consider the effect of mutation: If Okazaki fragments accumulate and DNA synthesis is never completed, it suggests a failure in either removing RNA primers or sealing the fragments together.
Focus on the key enzymes: DNA polymerase I removes RNA primers and fills in the gaps with DNA, while DNA ligase seals the nicks between Okazaki fragments to create a continuous strand.
Predict the affected enzyme or function: The mutation likely affects either DNA polymerase I's exonuclease activity (removal of RNA primers) or DNA ligase's ability to join fragments, preventing completion of lagging strand synthesis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Okazaki Fragments and Lagging Strand Synthesis

Okazaki fragments are short DNA segments synthesized discontinuously on the lagging strand during DNA replication. Their proper joining is essential for continuous DNA synthesis. Accumulation of these fragments indicates a defect in processing or joining steps of lagging strand replication.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication

Role of DNA Ligase

DNA ligase is the enzyme responsible for sealing nicks between Okazaki fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds. If DNA ligase is defective or inactive, Okazaki fragments accumulate because they cannot be joined into a continuous strand, halting DNA synthesis completion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading

Temperature-Sensitive Mutations

Temperature-sensitive mutations produce proteins that function normally at permissive temperatures but lose activity at restrictive (higher) temperatures. Studying these mutants helps identify essential enzymes by observing which functions fail when the protein is inactivated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is DNA synthesis expected to be more complex in eukaryotes than in bacteria? How is DNA synthesis similar in the two types of organisms?

912
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that E. coli synthesizes DNA at a rate of 100,000 nucleotides per minute and takes 40 minutes to replicate its chromosome.

(a) How many base pairs are present in the entire E. coli chromosome?

(b) What is the physical length of the chromosome in its helical configuration—that is, what is the circumference of the chromosome if it were opened into a circle?

1139
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Newly synthesized DNA contains many mismatched base pairs.

669
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

No initiation occurs.

742
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Synthesis is very slow.

651
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Supercoiled strands remain after replication, which is never completed.

705
views