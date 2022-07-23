Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - DNA Organization in Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 12 - DNA Organization in ChromosomesProblem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8

Describe the sequence of research findings that led to the development of the model of chromatin structure.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding that early research identified DNA as the genetic material, but the physical form of DNA inside the nucleus was not yet clear. Scientists observed that DNA was associated with proteins, suggesting a complex structure.
Next, study the discovery of nucleosomes, where researchers found that DNA wraps around histone proteins forming bead-like structures. This was a key finding showing the first level of chromatin organization.
Then, explore how electron microscopy and biochemical experiments revealed that nucleosomes are connected by linker DNA, creating a 'beads-on-a-string' structure, which is the primary level of chromatin packing.
After that, examine how further research showed that this string of nucleosomes folds into a more compact 30-nanometer fiber, involving interactions between histone tails and linker DNA, representing a higher-order chromatin structure.
Finally, consider how ongoing studies demonstrated that chromatin can further loop and fold into even more complex structures, allowing DNA to be efficiently packed in the nucleus while still accessible for transcription and replication, leading to the current hierarchical model of chromatin organization.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Discovery of DNA and Histones

Early research identified DNA as the genetic material and histones as basic proteins associated with DNA. Understanding that DNA wraps around histones was crucial for recognizing how genetic material is compacted within the nucleus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:18
Discovery

Nucleosome Model

The nucleosome was discovered as the fundamental unit of chromatin, where DNA is wrapped around a histone octamer. This model explained the first level of DNA packaging and provided insight into chromatin’s repeating structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Higher-Order Chromatin Structure

Subsequent research revealed that nucleosomes fold into more complex structures, such as the 30 nm fiber and looped domains, explaining how chromatin achieves further compaction and regulates gene accessibility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What genetic process is occurring in a puff of a polytene chromosome? How do we know this experimentally?

806
views
Textbook Question

During what genetic process are lampbrush chromosomes present in vertebrates?

819
views
Textbook Question

Why might we predict that the organization of eukaryotic genetic material will be more complex than that of viruses or bacteria?

591
views
Textbook Question

Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.

696
views
Textbook Question

Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.

433
views
Textbook Question

Provide a comprehensive definition of heterochromatin and list as many examples as you can.

605
views