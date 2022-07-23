During what genetic process are lampbrush chromosomes present in vertebrates?
Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.
Why might we predict that the organization of eukaryotic genetic material will be more complex than that of viruses or bacteria?
Describe the sequence of research findings that led to the development of the model of chromatin structure.
Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.
Provide a comprehensive definition of heterochromatin and list as many examples as you can.
Mammals contain a diploid genome consisting of at least 10⁹ bp. If this amount of DNA is present as chromatin fibers, where each group of 200 bp of DNA is combined with 9 histones into a nucleosome and each group of 6 nucleosomes is combined into a solenoid, achieving a final packing ratio of 50, determine:
(a) the total number of nucleosomes in all fibers,
(b) the total number of histone molecules combined with DNA in the diploid genome, and
(c) the combined length of all fibers.