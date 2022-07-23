Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - DNA Organization in Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 12 - DNA Organization in ChromosomesProblem 6
Chapter 12, Problem 6

During what genetic process are lampbrush chromosomes present in vertebrates?

1
Understand what lampbrush chromosomes are: they are large, extended chromosomes with many loops, visible under a microscope during a specific stage of cell division in certain vertebrate cells.
Recall that lampbrush chromosomes are characteristic of the diplotene stage of prophase I during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes are paired and crossing over occurs.
Identify that lampbrush chromosomes are found in oocytes (immature egg cells) of vertebrates, where they facilitate active transcription of genes during this prolonged meiotic stage.
Recognize that the genetic process during which lampbrush chromosomes are present is meiosis, specifically during prophase I when homologous recombination and chromosomal pairing happen.
Summarize that lampbrush chromosomes are a feature of meiotic prophase I in vertebrate oocytes, reflecting a high level of transcriptional activity during this stage.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lampbrush Chromosomes

Lampbrush chromosomes are large, extended chromosomes found in the oocytes of vertebrates during a specific stage of meiosis. They have distinctive lateral loops that represent active transcription sites, making them visible under a microscope. These chromosomes facilitate high levels of gene expression needed for oocyte development.
Meiosis and Its Stages

Meiosis is a specialized cell division process that reduces the chromosome number by half to produce gametes. It consists of two divisions: meiosis I and II. Lampbrush chromosomes appear during the prolonged diplotene stage of prophase I, where homologous chromosomes are paired but transcriptionally active.
Oogenesis in Vertebrates

Oogenesis is the process of egg cell formation in female vertebrates. During oocyte development, meiosis is arrested at the diplotene stage of prophase I, where lampbrush chromosomes are present. This arrest allows extensive transcription to support early embryonic development after fertilization.
