Textbook Question
Contrast the size of the single chromosome in bacteriophage and T2 with that of E. coli. How does this relate to the relative size and complexity of phages and bacteria?
496
views
Contrast the size of the single chromosome in bacteriophage and T2 with that of E. coli. How does this relate to the relative size and complexity of phages and bacteria?
Describe the structure of giant polytene chromosomes and how they arise.
What genetic process is occurring in a puff of a polytene chromosome? How do we know this experimentally?
Why might we predict that the organization of eukaryotic genetic material will be more complex than that of viruses or bacteria?
Describe the sequence of research findings that led to the development of the model of chromatin structure.
Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.