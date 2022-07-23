Skip to main content
Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.

Begin by understanding that DNA is initially wrapped around histone proteins to form nucleosomes, which resemble 'beads on a string.' This is the first level of chromatin organization.
Next, recognize that these nucleosomes coil further into a 30 nm fiber, often described as a solenoid or zigzag structure, which compacts the DNA more tightly.
Then, the 30 nm fiber forms looped domains by attaching to a protein scaffold, creating loops that further condense the chromatin.
Following this, the looped domains themselves coil and fold into even higher-order structures, increasing the level of compaction necessary for chromosome formation.
Finally, these highly condensed and folded chromatin fibers form the visible chromatid, which is one half of a duplicated chromosome, ready for cell division.

Nucleosome Structure

Nucleosomes are the fundamental units of chromatin, consisting of DNA wrapped around histone protein octamers. This structure compacts DNA and regulates its accessibility, serving as the first level of DNA packaging in the nucleus.
Chromatin Fiber Formation

Nucleosomes coil into a 30-nanometer chromatin fiber through interactions between histone tails and linker DNA. This secondary structure further compacts DNA and organizes it into a more condensed form, preparing it for higher-order folding.
Higher-Order Chromatin Folding into Chromatids

The 30-nanometer fiber loops and folds into larger loops attached to a protein scaffold, forming the highly condensed chromatid structure seen during mitosis. This hierarchical folding ensures efficient DNA segregation during cell division.
