Ch. 12 - DNA Organization in Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 11

Provide a comprehensive definition of heterochromatin and list as many examples as you can.

Begin by defining heterochromatin as a tightly packed form of DNA, which is transcriptionally inactive or less active compared to euchromatin. It is characterized by its dense staining properties under a microscope and plays a role in maintaining chromosome structure and regulating gene expression.
Explain that heterochromatin is generally divided into two types: constitutive heterochromatin and facultative heterochromatin. Constitutive heterochromatin is permanently condensed and found in regions such as centromeres and telomeres, while facultative heterochromatin can switch between condensed and relaxed states depending on the cell type or developmental stage.
List examples of constitutive heterochromatin, including centromeric regions, telomeric regions, and repetitive DNA sequences such as satellite DNA. These regions are important for chromosome stability and segregation during cell division.
Provide examples of facultative heterochromatin, such as the inactive X chromosome in female mammals (also known as the Barr body), and regions of the genome that are silenced during development or in specific cell types through epigenetic modifications.
Mention that heterochromatin is associated with specific histone modifications (e.g., methylation of histone H3 on lysine 9, H3K9me) and binding proteins (e.g., HP1) that help maintain its condensed state and gene silencing functions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heterochromatin

Heterochromatin is a tightly packed form of DNA found in the nucleus, which is transcriptionally inactive or less active compared to euchromatin. It plays a role in maintaining chromosome structure and regulating gene expression by restricting access to DNA.
Chromosome Structure

Types of Heterochromatin

There are two main types of heterochromatin: constitutive and facultative. Constitutive heterochromatin is permanently condensed and found in regions like centromeres and telomeres, while facultative heterochromatin can switch between condensed and relaxed states depending on cellular conditions.
Types of Maternal Inheritance

Examples of Heterochromatin

Examples include centromeric heterochromatin, which is essential for chromosome segregation; telomeric heterochromatin, which protects chromosome ends; and the inactive X chromosome in female mammals, known as the Barr body, which is an example of facultative heterochromatin.
Chromosome Structure
