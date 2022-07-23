Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 6
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 13 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 6
Chapter 13, Problem 6

In a coding experiment using repeating copolymers, the following data were obtained:
Table showing copolymers AG and AAG with their codons and corresponding amino acids Arg, Glu, Lys.
AGG is known to code for arginine. Taking into account the wobble hypothesis, assign each of the four codons produced in the experiment to its correct amino acid.

Step 1: Identify the known codon and its amino acid. The problem states that AGG codes for arginine (Arg). This gives us a starting point to analyze other codons with similar sequences.
Step 2: Recall the wobble hypothesis, which states that the third base of a codon can often vary without changing the amino acid it codes for. This means codons differing only in the third base may code for the same amino acid.
Step 3: Analyze the codons from the AG copolymer: AGA and GAG. Since AGG codes for Arg, and AGA differs only in the third base, AGA likely also codes for Arg. GAG differs in the first base and is associated with Glu in the table, so GAG codes for Glutamic acid (Glu).
Step 4: Analyze the codons from the AAG copolymer: AGA, AAG, and GAA. From previous steps, AGA codes for Arg. AAG differs in the third base from AAA, which is known to code for Lysine (Lys), so AAG likely codes for Lys. GAA is known to code for Glu.
Step 5: Assign each codon to its amino acid based on the wobble hypothesis and the given data: AGA - Arg, GAG - Glu, AAG - Lys, GAA - Glu.

The Genetic Code and Codon-Amino Acid Relationship

The genetic code consists of triplet codons in mRNA that specify amino acids during protein synthesis. Each codon corresponds to a particular amino acid or a stop signal. Understanding which codons code for which amino acids is essential for interpreting polypeptide sequences from nucleotide sequences.
Wobble Hypothesis

The wobble hypothesis explains that the third base of a codon can pair less strictly with the corresponding base of the tRNA anticodon, allowing some tRNAs to recognize multiple codons. This flexibility helps explain why different codons can code for the same amino acid, which is crucial for assigning codons to amino acids in the experiment.
Repeating Copolymers and Codon Production

Repeating copolymers are sequences of nucleotides repeated in a pattern, producing specific sets of codons. Analyzing the codons produced by these copolymers helps identify the amino acids incorporated into the polypeptide. This concept is key to linking the experimental codons to their corresponding amino acids.
