Why did geneticists believe, even before direct experimental evidence was obtained, that the genetic code would turn out to be composed of triplet sequences and be nonoverlapping? Experimentally, how were these suppositions shown to be correct?
Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Chapter 13, Problem 1d
How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?
1
Understand that the bacteriophage MS2 system was used to experimentally verify the genetic code by synthesizing RNA sequences with known nucleotide compositions and observing the resulting polypeptides.
Recognize that researchers created synthetic RNA molecules with repeating triplet sequences (e.g., repeating codons like UUU, AAA, or CCC) and introduced these RNAs into a cell-free translation system derived from bacteriophage MS2-infected cells.
Observe the polypeptides produced from these synthetic RNAs, identifying the amino acids incorporated by analyzing the protein products, often using techniques like chromatography or electrophoresis.
Correlate the known synthetic RNA triplet sequences with the amino acid sequences of the resulting polypeptides to confirm which triplet codons specify which amino acids.
Use this experimental approach to systematically verify the assignments of triplet codons to amino acids, thereby confirming the genetic code as deciphered from earlier experiments.
Key Concepts
Triplet Codon Hypothesis
The triplet codon hypothesis states that genetic information is encoded in sequences of three nucleotides, called codons, each specifying a single amino acid. This concept is fundamental to understanding how nucleotide sequences translate into proteins.
Translation:Wobble Hypothesis
Bacteriophage MS2 as a Model System
Bacteriophage MS2 is an RNA virus used as a model to study genetic coding because its genome is well-characterized and simple. Experiments with MS2 allowed researchers to link specific RNA sequences to amino acid sequences, facilitating verification of codon assignments.
Mapping Bacteriophages
Experimental Verification via Mutagenesis and Protein Analysis
Verification involved inducing mutations in the MS2 RNA and analyzing resulting changes in the viral proteins. By correlating specific nucleotide changes with altered amino acids, researchers confirmed the triplet nature of codons and their assignments.
Proteins
