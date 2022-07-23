Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?
Present an overview of various forms of posttranscriptional RNA processing in eukaryotes. For each, provide an example.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Posttranscriptional RNA Processing
Capping and Polyadenylation
Splicing
Write a paragraph describing the abbreviated chemical reactions that summarize RNA polymerase-directed transcription.
Messenger RNA molecules are very difficult to isolate in bacteria because they are rather quickly degraded in the cell. Can you suggest a reason why this occurs? Eukaryotic mRNAs are more stable and exist longer in the cell than do bacterial mRNAs. Is this an advantage or a disadvantage for a pancreatic cell making large quantities of insulin?
One form of posttranscriptional modification of most eukaryotic pre-mRNAs is the addition of a poly-A sequence at the 3' end. The absence of a poly-A sequence leads to rapid degradation of the transcript. Poly-A sequences of various lengths are also added to many bacterial RNA transcripts where, instead of promoting stability, they enhance degradation. In both cases, RNA secondary structures, stabilizing proteins, or degrading enzymes interact with poly-A sequences. Considering the activities of RNAs, what might be general functions of 3'-polyadenylation?
Describe the role of two forms of RNA editing that lead to changes in the size and sequence of pre-mRNAs. Briefly describe several examples of each form of editing, including their impact on respective protein products.
Substitution RNA editing is known to involve either C-to-U or A-to-I conversions. What common chemical event accounts for each?