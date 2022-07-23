Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 13 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 22
Chapter 13, Problem 22

Present an overview of various forms of posttranscriptional RNA processing in eukaryotes. For each, provide an example.

1
Understand that posttranscriptional RNA processing refers to the modifications that a primary RNA transcript undergoes to become a mature RNA molecule.
Identify the main types of posttranscriptional RNA processing in eukaryotes: 5' capping, 3' polyadenylation, splicing, RNA editing, and RNA transport.
5' capping: This involves the addition of a 7-methylguanylate cap to the 5' end of the RNA transcript. Example: The capping of mRNA in eukaryotic cells.
3' polyadenylation: This process adds a poly(A) tail to the 3' end of the RNA molecule. Example: The polyadenylation of mRNA, which aids in stability and export from the nucleus.
Splicing: This involves the removal of introns and joining of exons. Example: The splicing of pre-mRNA in eukaryotic cells to form mature mRNA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Posttranscriptional RNA Processing

Posttranscriptional RNA processing refers to the modifications that RNA undergoes after transcription but before translation in eukaryotic cells. This includes several key processes that enhance the stability and functionality of RNA molecules, ensuring that they are properly prepared for protein synthesis.
Capping and Polyadenylation

Capping involves the addition of a 7-methylguanylate cap to the 5' end of the RNA transcript, which protects the RNA from degradation and assists in ribosome binding during translation. Polyadenylation adds a poly(A) tail to the 3' end, which also stabilizes the RNA and facilitates its export from the nucleus.
Splicing

Splicing is the process by which introns, or non-coding regions, are removed from the pre-mRNA transcript, and exons, or coding regions, are joined together. This process is crucial for generating mature mRNA that accurately reflects the coding sequence of the gene, allowing for the correct synthesis of proteins.
