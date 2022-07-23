Skip to main content
Ch. 13 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 13, Problem 21

Messenger RNA molecules are very difficult to isolate in bacteria because they are rather quickly degraded in the cell. Can you suggest a reason why this occurs? Eukaryotic mRNAs are more stable and exist longer in the cell than do bacterial mRNAs. Is this an advantage or a disadvantage for a pancreatic cell making large quantities of insulin?

Understand that bacterial mRNAs are quickly degraded because bacteria lack certain protective features found in eukaryotic mRNAs, such as a 5' cap and a poly-A tail, which help stabilize the mRNA molecule.
Recognize that the rapid degradation of bacterial mRNA allows bacteria to quickly adjust protein synthesis in response to environmental changes, which is beneficial for their survival.
Note that eukaryotic mRNAs, including those in pancreatic cells, have a 5' cap and a poly-A tail that protect the mRNA from degradation, resulting in greater stability and longer lifespan within the cell.
Consider that for a pancreatic cell producing large quantities of insulin, having stable mRNA is an advantage because it allows sustained and efficient production of insulin without the need for constant new transcription.
Conclude that the increased stability of eukaryotic mRNA supports the high demand for insulin production by ensuring that the mRNA remains available for translation over a longer period, enhancing protein synthesis efficiency.

mRNA Stability and Degradation

mRNA stability refers to how long an mRNA molecule persists before being degraded. In bacteria, mRNAs are rapidly degraded to allow quick adaptation to environmental changes, resulting in short half-lives. This rapid turnover makes bacterial mRNAs difficult to isolate. In contrast, eukaryotic mRNAs are generally more stable due to protective features like the 5' cap and poly-A tail.
mRNA Processing

Differences Between Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic mRNA

Prokaryotic mRNAs lack a 5' cap and poly-A tail, making them more susceptible to degradation by ribonucleases. Eukaryotic mRNAs have these modifications, which protect them from rapid degradation and allow longer existence in the cytoplasm. These structural differences influence mRNA lifespan and gene expression regulation in the two domains.
Prokaryotic Transcription

mRNA Stability and Protein Production in Specialized Cells

In specialized cells like pancreatic cells producing insulin, longer mRNA stability is advantageous because it allows sustained protein synthesis without constant transcription. Stable mRNAs enable efficient production of large protein quantities, reducing energy expenditure. Conversely, rapid mRNA turnover would require continuous transcription, which is less efficient for high-demand proteins.
Proteins
Textbook Question

What observations suggested the existence of mRNA?

Textbook Question

Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?

Textbook Question

Write a paragraph describing the abbreviated chemical reactions that summarize RNA polymerase-directed transcription.

Textbook Question

Present an overview of various forms of posttranscriptional RNA processing in eukaryotes. For each, provide an example.

Textbook Question

One form of posttranscriptional modification of most eukaryotic pre-mRNAs is the addition of a poly-A sequence at the 3' end. The absence of a poly-A sequence leads to rapid degradation of the transcript. Poly-A sequences of various lengths are also added to many bacterial RNA transcripts where, instead of promoting stability, they enhance degradation. In both cases, RNA secondary structures, stabilizing proteins, or degrading enzymes interact with poly-A sequences. Considering the activities of RNAs, what might be general functions of 3'-polyadenylation?

Textbook Question

Describe the role of two forms of RNA editing that lead to changes in the size and sequence of pre-mRNAs. Briefly describe several examples of each form of editing, including their impact on respective protein products.

