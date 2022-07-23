Skip to main content
Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?

Begin by explaining that bacterial RNA polymerase is a multi-subunit enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription.
Describe the overall structure of bacterial RNA polymerase, which consists of a core enzyme and an additional subunit called sigma (σ). The core enzyme is composed of five subunits: two alpha (\alpha) subunits, one beta (\beta), one beta prime (\beta\'), and one omega (\omega) subunit.
Clarify that the core enzyme (\alpha_2\beta\beta\'\omega) is capable of elongating the RNA chain but cannot initiate transcription on its own because it lacks specificity for promoter regions on DNA.
Explain that the sigma (σ) subunit associates with the core enzyme to form the holoenzyme, which is necessary for the initiation phase of transcription. The σ subunit recognizes and binds to specific promoter sequences on the DNA, guiding the RNA polymerase to the correct start site.
Summarize that once transcription is initiated, the σ subunit often dissociates from the core enzyme, allowing the core enzyme to continue RNA synthesis during elongation.

Structure of Bacterial RNA Polymerase

Bacterial RNA polymerase is a multi-subunit enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template. It typically consists of a core enzyme made up of five subunits (2 α, β, β', and ω) and a sigma (σ) factor that associates transiently. This complex structure allows the enzyme to perform transcription efficiently.
Core Enzyme of RNA Polymerase

The core enzyme of bacterial RNA polymerase includes the subunits α2, β, β', and ω. It carries out the catalytic activity of RNA synthesis but cannot initiate transcription on its own. The core enzyme binds to DNA and elongates the RNA chain once transcription has started.
Role of the Sigma (σ) Subunit

The sigma (σ) subunit is a detachable factor that directs the RNA polymerase core enzyme to specific promoter regions on the DNA. It enables the enzyme to recognize and bind to the correct initiation sites, facilitating the start of transcription. After initiation, the σ subunit often dissociates from the core enzyme.
