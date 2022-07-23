Most proteins have more leucine than histidine residues, but more histidine than tryptophan residues. Correlate the number of codons for these three amino acids with this information.
Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?
Define the process of transcription. Where does this process fit into the central dogma of molecular biology (DNA makes RNA makes protein)?
What observations suggested the existence of mRNA?
Write a paragraph describing the abbreviated chemical reactions that summarize RNA polymerase-directed transcription.
Messenger RNA molecules are very difficult to isolate in bacteria because they are rather quickly degraded in the cell. Can you suggest a reason why this occurs? Eukaryotic mRNAs are more stable and exist longer in the cell than do bacterial mRNAs. Is this an advantage or a disadvantage for a pancreatic cell making large quantities of insulin?
Present an overview of various forms of posttranscriptional RNA processing in eukaryotes. For each, provide an example.