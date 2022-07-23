Define the process of transcription. Where does this process fit into the central dogma of molecular biology (DNA makes RNA makes protein)?
Write a paragraph describing the abbreviated chemical reactions that summarize RNA polymerase-directed transcription.
Key Concepts
RNA Polymerase Function
Transcription Process and Directionality
Chemical Reaction of Nucleotide Addition
What observations suggested the existence of mRNA?
Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?
Messenger RNA molecules are very difficult to isolate in bacteria because they are rather quickly degraded in the cell. Can you suggest a reason why this occurs? Eukaryotic mRNAs are more stable and exist longer in the cell than do bacterial mRNAs. Is this an advantage or a disadvantage for a pancreatic cell making large quantities of insulin?
Present an overview of various forms of posttranscriptional RNA processing in eukaryotes. For each, provide an example.
One form of posttranscriptional modification of most eukaryotic pre-mRNAs is the addition of a poly-A sequence at the 3' end. The absence of a poly-A sequence leads to rapid degradation of the transcript. Poly-A sequences of various lengths are also added to many bacterial RNA transcripts where, instead of promoting stability, they enhance degradation. In both cases, RNA secondary structures, stabilizing proteins, or degrading enzymes interact with poly-A sequences. Considering the activities of RNAs, what might be general functions of 3'-polyadenylation?