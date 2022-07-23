Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 14 - Translation and ProteinsProblem 13
Chapter 14, Problem 13

Individuals with phenylketonuria cannot convert phenylalanine to tyrosine. Why don't these individuals exhibit a deficiency of tyrosine?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a genetic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase, which is responsible for converting phenylalanine to tyrosine.
In individuals with PKU, phenylalanine accumulates because it cannot be converted to tyrosine, but this does not necessarily lead to a deficiency of tyrosine.
Tyrosine is a non-essential amino acid, meaning that it can be synthesized by the body from other sources besides phenylalanine.
Individuals with PKU can obtain tyrosine directly from their diet, as it is present in many protein-containing foods.
Therefore, despite the inability to convert phenylalanine to tyrosine, dietary intake can compensate for the potential deficiency of tyrosine in individuals with PKU.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Phenylketonuria is a genetic disorder caused by a deficiency in the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase, which is necessary for converting phenylalanine into tyrosine. Individuals with PKU accumulate high levels of phenylalanine, which can lead to neurological issues if not managed through diet. Understanding PKU is crucial to grasp why individuals with this condition do not exhibit a deficiency of tyrosine despite the inability to convert phenylalanine.

Tyrosine Synthesis

Tyrosine is classified as a non-essential amino acid because it can be synthesized in the body from phenylalanine. In individuals with PKU, while the conversion process is impaired, tyrosine can still be obtained from dietary sources or through alternative metabolic pathways. This explains why individuals with PKU do not typically exhibit a deficiency of tyrosine despite the metabolic block.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:43
Translesion Synthesis

Dietary Management

Dietary management is a critical aspect of living with PKU, as individuals must adhere to a low-phenylalanine diet to prevent toxic accumulation. This diet often includes special medical foods that provide adequate tyrosine and other essential nutrients. By carefully managing their diet, individuals with PKU can maintain normal levels of tyrosine, mitigating the risk of deficiency despite their metabolic limitations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Mapping Bacteriophages
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What are isoaccepting tRNAs? Assuming that there are only 20 different aminoacyl tRNA synthetases but 31 different tRNAs, speculate on parameters that might be used to ensure that each charged tRNA has received the correct amino acid.

1315
views
Textbook Question

When a codon in an mRNA with the sequence 5'-UAA-3' enters the A site of a ribosome, it is not recognized by a tRNA with a complementary anticodon. Why not? What recognizes it instead?

1225
views
Textbook Question
Discuss the potential difficulties of designing a diet to alleviate the symptoms of phenylketonuria.
418
views
Textbook Question
Early detection and adherence to a strict dietary regimen have prevented much of the intellectual disability that used to occur in those with phenylketonuria (PKU). Affected individuals now often lead normal lives and have families. For various reasons, such individuals tend to adhere less rigorously to their diet as they get older. Predict the effect that mothers with PKU who neglect their diets might have on newborns.
508
views
Textbook Question

The synthesis of flower pigments is known to be dependent on enzymatically controlled biosynthetic pathways. For the crosses shown here, postulate the role of mutant genes and their products in producing the observed phenotypes:

P₁: white strain A × white strain B

F₁: all purple

F₂: 9/16purple: 7/16 white

453
views
Textbook Question

The synthesis of flower pigments is known to be dependent on enzymatically controlled biosynthetic pathways. For the crosses shown here, postulate the role of mutant genes and their products in producing the observed phenotypes:

P₁: white × pink

F₁: all purple

F₂: 9/16 purple: 3/16 pink: 4/16 white

431
views