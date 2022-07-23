Codons and Anticodons

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in mRNA that specify an amino acid or signal termination during protein synthesis. Each codon is matched by a complementary anticodon found on tRNA molecules, which carry specific amino acids. In the case of the UAA codon, it is a stop codon, meaning it does not have a corresponding tRNA with an anticodon, as it signals the termination of translation.