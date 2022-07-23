Textbook Question
Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.
To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?
What are isoaccepting tRNAs? Assuming that there are only 20 different aminoacyl tRNA synthetases but 31 different tRNAs, speculate on parameters that might be used to ensure that each charged tRNA has received the correct amino acid.