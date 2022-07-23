Textbook Question
Individuals with phenylketonuria cannot convert phenylalanine to tyrosine. Why don't these individuals exhibit a deficiency of tyrosine?
The synthesis of flower pigments is known to be dependent on enzymatically controlled biosynthetic pathways. For the crosses shown here, postulate the role of mutant genes and their products in producing the observed phenotypes:
P₁: white strain A × white strain B
F₁: all purple
F₂: 9/16purple: 7/16 white
The study of biochemical mutants in organisms such as Neurospora has demonstrated that some pathways are branched. The data shown in the following table illustrate the branched nature of the pathway resulting in the synthesis of thiamine:
Why don't the data support a linear pathway? Can you postulate a pathway for the synthesis of thiamine in Neurospora?
Explain why the one-gene:one-enzyme concept is not considered totally accurate today.