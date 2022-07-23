Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins - Problem 8
Chapter 14, Problem 8

Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.

Identify the specific amino acid and its corresponding tRNA molecule, which has an anticodon complementary to the mRNA codon for that amino acid.
Recognize that the enzyme aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase catalyzes the attachment of the amino acid to its correct tRNA; each amino acid has its own specific synthetase.
Understand that the charging process begins with the activation of the amino acid by reacting it with ATP, forming an aminoacyl-AMP intermediate and releasing pyrophosphate (PPi). This can be represented as: \[\text{Amino acid} + \text{ATP} \rightarrow \text{Aminoacyl-AMP} + \text{PPi}\]
Next, the activated amino acid is transferred from aminoacyl-AMP to the 3' end of the tRNA, forming aminoacyl-tRNA and releasing AMP: \[\text{Aminoacyl-AMP} + \text{tRNA} \rightarrow \text{Aminoacyl-tRNA} + \text{AMP}\]
Finally, the charged tRNA (aminoacyl-tRNA) is released from the synthetase enzyme and is now ready to deliver its amino acid to the ribosome during protein synthesis.

Role of tRNA in Protein Synthesis

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules serve as adaptors that translate the genetic code from mRNA into amino acids during protein synthesis. Each tRNA carries a specific amino acid and has an anticodon that pairs with the corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring correct amino acid incorporation.
Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetase Enzymes

Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases are enzymes that catalyze the attachment of amino acids to their corresponding tRNAs. Each enzyme is specific to one amino acid and its compatible tRNAs, ensuring high fidelity in matching amino acids to the correct tRNA molecules.
Two-step Charging Process of tRNA

Charging tRNA involves a two-step reaction: first, the amino acid is activated by ATP to form aminoacyl-AMP; second, the activated amino acid is transferred to the 3' end of the tRNA. This process forms aminoacyl-tRNA, which is then ready to participate in translation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?

Textbook Question

The α chain of eukaryotic hemoglobin is composed of 141 amino acids. What is the minimum number of nucleotides in an mRNA coding for this polypeptide chain?

Textbook Question

Assuming that each nucleotide in an mRNA is 0.34 nm long, how many triplet codes can simultaneously occupy the space in a ribosome that is 20 nm in diameter?

Textbook Question

To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?

Textbook Question

What are isoaccepting tRNAs? Assuming that there are only 20 different aminoacyl tRNA synthetases but 31 different tRNAs, speculate on parameters that might be used to ensure that each charged tRNA has received the correct amino acid.

Textbook Question

When a codon in an mRNA with the sequence 5'-UAA-3' enters the A site of a ribosome, it is not recognized by a tRNA with a complementary anticodon. Why not? What recognizes it instead?

