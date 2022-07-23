During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?
Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.
Key Concepts
Role of tRNA in Protein Synthesis
Aminoacyl-tRNA Synthetase Enzymes
Two-step Charging Process of tRNA
The α chain of eukaryotic hemoglobin is composed of 141 amino acids. What is the minimum number of nucleotides in an mRNA coding for this polypeptide chain?
Assuming that each nucleotide in an mRNA is 0.34 nm long, how many triplet codes can simultaneously occupy the space in a ribosome that is 20 nm in diameter?
To carry out its role, each transfer RNA requires at least four specific recognition sites that must be inherent in its tertiary structure. What are they?
What are isoaccepting tRNAs? Assuming that there are only 20 different aminoacyl tRNA synthetases but 31 different tRNAs, speculate on parameters that might be used to ensure that each charged tRNA has received the correct amino acid.
When a codon in an mRNA with the sequence 5'-UAA-3' enters the A site of a ribosome, it is not recognized by a tRNA with a complementary anticodon. Why not? What recognizes it instead?