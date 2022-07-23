Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.
During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?
Understand that translation is the process where the genetic code carried by mRNA is decoded to produce a specific polypeptide or protein.
Recall that a codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on the messenger RNA (mRNA) that specifies a particular amino acid.
Identify that the molecule bearing the codon is the mRNA, as it carries the sequence of codons that are read during translation.
Recognize that the anticodon is a sequence of three nucleotides complementary to the codon, found on the transfer RNA (tRNA).
Therefore, the molecule bearing the anticodon is the tRNA, which pairs with the mRNA codon to bring the correct amino acid during protein synthesis.
Codon
A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides on messenger RNA (mRNA) that specifies a particular amino acid during protein synthesis. It serves as the genetic code read by the ribosome to assemble amino acids in the correct order.
Anticodon
An anticodon is a set of three nucleotides on transfer RNA (tRNA) that is complementary to a specific codon on the mRNA. It ensures the correct amino acid is brought to the ribosome by matching with the codon during translation.
Role of mRNA and tRNA in Translation
During translation, mRNA carries the codons that dictate the amino acid sequence, while tRNA molecules carry amino acids and use their anticodons to recognize and bind to the corresponding codons on the mRNA, facilitating accurate protein synthesis.
Textbook Question
Contrast the roles of tRNA and mRNA during translation, and list all enzymes that participate in the transcription and translation process.
Francis Crick proposed the 'adaptor hypothesis' for the function of tRNA. Why did he choose that description?
The α chain of eukaryotic hemoglobin is composed of 141 amino acids. What is the minimum number of nucleotides in an mRNA coding for this polypeptide chain?
Assuming that each nucleotide in an mRNA is 0.34 nm long, how many triplet codes can simultaneously occupy the space in a ribosome that is 20 nm in diameter?
Summarize the steps involved in charging tRNAs with their appropriate amino acids.
