Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Chapter 14, Problem 2

Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.

1
Begin by defining translation as the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using messenger RNA (mRNA) as a template.
Explain that ribosomes are molecular machines composed of ribosomal RNA (rRNA) and proteins, and they facilitate the decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.
Describe how ribosomes have two main subunits (large and small) that come together during translation to read the mRNA codons and match them with the appropriate transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules carrying specific amino acids.
Outline the three key sites within the ribosome: the A (aminoacyl) site, the P (peptidyl) site, and the E (exit) site, and explain their roles in the sequential addition of amino acids to the growing polypeptide chain.
Conclude by discussing how the ribosome moves along the mRNA strand, facilitating the elongation of the protein until a stop codon is reached, signaling termination of translation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ribosome Structure and Function

Ribosomes are molecular machines composed of rRNA and proteins that facilitate protein synthesis. They consist of two subunits, large and small, which come together during translation to read mRNA and assemble amino acids into polypeptides.
Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes decode mRNA sequences to synthesize proteins. It involves initiation, elongation, and termination phases, where tRNAs bring specific amino acids that are linked together to form a polypeptide chain.
mRNA and tRNA Interaction

mRNA carries the genetic code from DNA, which ribosomes read in codons of three nucleotides. Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules match these codons with corresponding amino acids via their anticodon regions, enabling accurate protein assembly during translation.
