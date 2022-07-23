Textbook Question
On what basis have we concluded that proteins are the end products of genetic expression?
How do we know that the structure of a protein is intimately related to the function of that protein?
Write a short essay that discusses the role of ribosomes in the process of translation as it relates to these concepts.
Francis Crick proposed the 'adaptor hypothesis' for the function of tRNA. Why did he choose that description?
During translation, what molecule bears the codon? the anticodon?
The α chain of eukaryotic hemoglobin is composed of 141 amino acids. What is the minimum number of nucleotides in an mRNA coding for this polypeptide chain?