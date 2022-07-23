Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 16, Problem 8

Describe the experimental rationale that allowed the lac repressor to be isolated.

1
Understand the biological context: The lac repressor is a protein that regulates the lac operon in bacteria by binding to the operator region and preventing transcription in the absence of lactose.
Recognize the experimental goal: Scientists aimed to isolate the lac repressor protein to study its properties and understand how it controls gene expression.
Identify the key experimental approach: Researchers used a DNA fragment containing the lac operator sequence as a 'bait' to specifically bind the lac repressor protein from a mixture of cellular proteins.
Explain the binding assay: By incubating bacterial extracts with the operator DNA and then separating bound from unbound proteins, the lac repressor could be selectively isolated due to its specific affinity for the operator sequence.
Highlight the use of mutants and inducers: Mutant strains lacking the repressor or using inducers like IPTG helped confirm the identity of the isolated protein by showing changes in binding behavior, thus validating the experimental rationale.

Lac Operon Regulation

The lac operon is a set of genes involved in lactose metabolism in E. coli, regulated by the lac repressor protein. Understanding how the repressor binds to the operator region to inhibit transcription is fundamental to grasping the experimental rationale for its isolation.
Protein-DNA Binding Specificity

The lac repressor specifically binds to the operator DNA sequence, preventing RNA polymerase from transcribing the operon. This specific interaction was exploited experimentally to isolate the repressor by using DNA affinity techniques.
Affinity Chromatography and Experimental Design

The isolation of the lac repressor involved using operator DNA attached to a solid matrix to capture the repressor protein from cell extracts. This approach, based on affinity chromatography principles, allowed selective purification of the repressor by exploiting its DNA-binding property.
