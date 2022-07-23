Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 22d

Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A deletion of one of the four UASG elements upstream from the GAL1 gene.

1
Understand that the GAL1 gene in yeast is regulated by upstream activating sequences (UASG), which are binding sites for transcriptional activators that enhance transcription in the presence of galactose.
Recognize that the presence of multiple UASG elements (four in this case) allows for a stronger or more robust transcriptional activation due to cooperative binding of activators.
Consider that a deletion of one UASG element reduces the number of binding sites available for activators, potentially decreasing the overall transcriptional activation of the GAL1 gene.
Analyze how this reduction might affect the transcription rate: fewer activator binding sites can lead to lower recruitment of the transcriptional machinery, thus reducing mRNA synthesis from the GAL1 gene when galactose is present.
Conclude that while transcription will still occur in the presence of galactose (since other UASG elements remain), the efficiency or level of transcription is expected to be diminished compared to the wild-type gene with all four UASG elements intact.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Upstream Activating Sequences (UAS)

UAS elements are specific DNA sequences located upstream of a gene that serve as binding sites for transcriptional activators. In yeast, UASG elements enhance transcription of the GAL1 gene by recruiting activator proteins in response to galactose, increasing RNA polymerase II recruitment and gene expression.
Sequencing Difficulties

Transcriptional Regulation of the GAL1 Gene

The GAL1 gene is regulated by the presence of galactose, which activates transcription through binding of regulatory proteins to UASG sites. This regulation ensures GAL1 is expressed only when galactose is available, enabling yeast to metabolize this sugar efficiently.
Review of Regulation

Effects of Deletions in Regulatory DNA Elements

Deleting one of the UASG elements reduces the number of activator binding sites, potentially decreasing transcriptional activation. This can lead to lower GAL1 expression levels in the presence of galactose, as fewer activators can bind and stimulate transcription.
Maternal Effect
