Explain how the following mutations would affect transcription of the yeast GAL1 gene in the presence of galactose.
A deletion within the GAL4 gene that removes the region encoding amino acids 1 to 100.
A deletion of the entire GAL3 gene.
A mutation within the GAL80 gene that blocks the ability of Gal80 protein to interact with Gal3p.
A point mutation in the GAL1 core promoter that alters the sequence of the TATA box.
The interphase nucleus is a highly structured organelle with chromosome territories, interchromatin compartments, and transcription factories. In cultured human cells, researchers have identified approximately 8000 transcription factories per cell, each containing an average of eight tightly associated RNAP II molecules actively transcribing RNA. If each RNAP II molecule is transcribing a different gene, how might such a transcription factory appear? Provide a simple diagram that shows eight different genes being transcribed in a transcription factory and include the promoters, structural genes, and nascent transcripts in your presentation.
A particular type of anemia in humans, called β-thalassemia, results from a severe reduction or absence of the normal β-globin chain of hemoglobin. However, the γ-globin chain, normally only expressed during fetal development, can functionally substitute for β-globin. A variety of studies have explored the use of the nucleoside 5-azacytidine for the expression of γ-globin in adult patients with β-thalassemia.
How might 5-azacytidine lead to expression of γ-globin in adult patients?