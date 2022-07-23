Textbook Question
How do we know that promoter and enhancer sequences control the initiation of transcription in eukaryotes?
How do we know that eukaryotic transcription factors bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions?
How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?
Write a short essay describing how cis-acting regulatory elements, activators, and chromatin modifiers are all coordinately involved in regulating transcription initiation.