Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 17, Problem 1c

How do we know that eukaryotic transcription factors bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions?

1
Understand that eukaryotic transcription factors are proteins that regulate gene expression by binding to specific DNA sequences, often near promoter regions, to influence transcription initiation.
Recognize that experimental methods such as DNA footprinting and electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) are used to identify where transcription factors bind on DNA. These techniques reveal protected or shifted DNA fragments indicating binding sites.
Consider chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays, which use antibodies specific to transcription factors to pull down DNA-protein complexes from cells, followed by sequencing or PCR to identify the DNA sequences bound by the transcription factors in vivo.
Note that mutations or deletions in promoter regions that disrupt transcription factor binding sites often lead to changes in gene expression, providing functional evidence that these factors bind near promoters to regulate transcription.
Combine biochemical, genetic, and molecular biology evidence to conclude that transcription factors specifically bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions to control gene transcription.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transcription Factors and DNA Binding

Transcription factors are proteins that regulate gene expression by binding to specific DNA sequences near promoter regions. Their binding influences the recruitment of RNA polymerase and other transcription machinery, thereby controlling transcription initiation.
Promoter Regions in Eukaryotic Genes

Promoter regions are DNA sequences located upstream of a gene's coding region that serve as binding sites for transcription factors and RNA polymerase. These regions are crucial for initiating transcription and often contain specific motifs recognized by transcription factors.
Experimental Methods to Detect Protein-DNA Interactions

Techniques such as electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs), DNA footprinting, and chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) are used to demonstrate transcription factor binding to DNA. These methods provide evidence of specific interactions at or near promoter regions in living cells.
