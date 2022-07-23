Textbook Question
How do we know that promoter and enhancer sequences control the initiation of transcription in eukaryotes?
How do we know that the orientation of promoters relative to the transcription start site is important while enhancers are orientation independent?
How do we know that eukaryotic transcription factors bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions?
Write a short essay describing how cis-acting regulatory elements, activators, and chromatin modifiers are all coordinately involved in regulating transcription initiation.
What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?
Provide a definition of chromatin remodeling, and give two examples of this phenomenon.