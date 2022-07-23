Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 17 - Transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 1a
Chapter 17, Problem 1a

How do we know that promoter and enhancer sequences control the initiation of transcription in eukaryotes?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that promoter and enhancer sequences are specific DNA regions that regulate the initiation of transcription by interacting with transcription factors and RNA polymerase.
Examine experimental approaches such as reporter gene assays, where promoter or enhancer sequences are linked to a detectable gene (like GFP or luciferase) to observe if transcription is activated when these sequences are present.
Consider mutational analysis, where mutations or deletions are introduced into promoter or enhancer regions to see if transcription levels decrease or are abolished, indicating their regulatory role.
Look at DNA footprinting and electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) that identify protein binding to these sequences, demonstrating that transcription factors physically interact with promoters and enhancers.
Review chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) experiments that show transcription factors and RNA polymerase are recruited to promoter and enhancer regions in living cells, confirming their role in controlling transcription initiation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Promoter and Enhancer Sequences

Promoters are DNA regions located near the transcription start site that serve as binding sites for RNA polymerase and transcription factors, initiating transcription. Enhancers are distal DNA elements that increase transcription efficiency by interacting with promoters through DNA looping, often in a cell-type-specific manner.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties

Experimental Evidence for Regulatory Sequences

Techniques such as reporter gene assays, DNA footprinting, and mutational analysis demonstrate the function of promoters and enhancers. By altering or deleting these sequences and measuring changes in transcription, scientists confirm their roles in controlling gene expression.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties

Transcription Factor Binding and DNA-Protein Interactions

Transcription factors recognize and bind specific DNA motifs within promoters and enhancers, recruiting or stabilizing the transcriptional machinery. Methods like electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) and chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) reveal these interactions, linking sequence elements to transcription initiation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:14
Prokaryotic Transcription
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know that the orientation of promoters relative to the transcription start site is important while enhancers are orientation independent?

612
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that eukaryotic transcription factors bind to DNA sequences at or near promoter regions?

476
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that there is an association between disease susceptibility in humans and regulatory DNA sequences?

408
views