Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 27
Chapter 18, Problem 27

RNA helicases are a class of proteins that bind mRNAs and influence their secondary structures and interactions with other proteins. RNA helicases have been implicated in many steps of RNA regulation such as splicing, decay, and translation. Why might these enzymes be so ubiquitously required for RNA regulation?

Understand the role of RNA helicases: These enzymes use energy from ATP hydrolysis to unwind or remodel RNA secondary structures, which are critical for RNA function and interactions.
Recognize that RNA molecules often form complex secondary structures (like hairpins and loops) that can influence their stability, localization, and ability to interact with proteins or other RNAs.
Consider that many RNA regulatory processes—such as splicing, decay, and translation—require dynamic changes in RNA structure to allow access to specific sites or to facilitate the assembly/disassembly of RNA-protein complexes.
Realize that RNA helicases are ubiquitously required because they enable these structural rearrangements, ensuring that RNA molecules can properly undergo processing, be translated efficiently, or be degraded when necessary.
Conclude that without RNA helicases, the RNA secondary structures might remain static or improperly folded, hindering essential regulatory steps and thus affecting overall gene expression.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA Secondary Structure

RNA molecules can fold into complex secondary structures like hairpins and loops, which influence their stability and interactions. RNA helicases unwind or remodel these structures, enabling proper RNA processing and function.
Role of RNA Helicases in RNA Metabolism

RNA helicases use energy from ATP hydrolysis to alter RNA conformations, facilitating processes such as splicing, decay, and translation by resolving RNA-protein complexes and remodeling RNA structures.
Regulation of Gene Expression at the RNA Level

RNA regulation involves multiple steps controlling RNA maturation, localization, translation, and degradation. RNA helicases are essential because they enable dynamic changes in RNA structure necessary for these regulatory mechanisms.
