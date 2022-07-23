We discussed several specific cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate splicing, stability, decay, localization, and translation. However, it is likely that many other uncharacterized cis-elements exist. One way in which they may be characterized is through the use of a reporter gene such as the gene encoding the green fluorescent protein (GFP) from jellyfish. GFP emits green fluorescence when excited by blue light. Explain how one might be able to devise an assay to test for the effect of various cis-elements on posttranscriptional gene regulation using cells that transcribe a GFP mRNA with genetically inserted cis-elements.