Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 22
Chapter 18, Problem 22

What role do ubiquitin ligases play in the regulation of gene expression?

1
Understand that ubiquitin ligases are enzymes that attach ubiquitin molecules to specific target proteins, a process called ubiquitination.
Recognize that ubiquitination can tag proteins for degradation by the proteasome, thereby controlling the levels of certain proteins within the cell.
Identify that in the context of gene expression, ubiquitin ligases regulate the stability and activity of transcription factors and other regulatory proteins that influence gene expression.
Consider that by targeting these regulatory proteins for degradation or altering their function, ubiquitin ligases can either promote or inhibit the transcription of specific genes.
Summarize that ubiquitin ligases play a crucial role in fine-tuning gene expression by modulating the presence and activity of proteins involved in the transcriptional machinery.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ubiquitin-Proteasome System

The ubiquitin-proteasome system is a cellular mechanism that tags proteins with ubiquitin molecules, marking them for degradation by the proteasome. This process regulates protein levels and activity, thereby controlling various cellular functions including gene expression.
Ubiquitin Ligases (E3 Enzymes)

Ubiquitin ligases are enzymes that facilitate the transfer of ubiquitin to specific target proteins. By selecting substrates for ubiquitination, they determine which proteins are degraded or modified, playing a critical role in controlling protein stability and function.
Regulation of Gene Expression via Protein Degradation

Gene expression can be regulated by controlling the abundance of transcription factors and other regulatory proteins through ubiquitin-mediated degradation. Ubiquitin ligases modulate gene expression by targeting these proteins, thus influencing transcriptional activity and cellular responses.
