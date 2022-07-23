While circular RNAs were first described long ago, they have only recently been investigated for function. What are their known and suspected functions in the cell?
How is it possible that a given mRNA in a cell is found throughout the cytoplasm but the protein that it encodes is only found in a few specific regions?
Key Concepts
mRNA Localization and Transport
Localized Translation
Protein Targeting and Anchoring
How are mRNAs stored within the cell in a translationally inactive state, and how can their translation be stimulated?
How and why are eukaryotic mRNAs transported and localized to discrete regions of the cell?
How may the covalent modification of a protein with a phosphate group alter its function?
What role do ubiquitin ligases play in the regulation of gene expression?
We discussed several specific cis-elements in mRNAs that regulate splicing, stability, decay, localization, and translation. However, it is likely that many other uncharacterized cis-elements exist. One way in which they may be characterized is through the use of a reporter gene such as the gene encoding the green fluorescent protein (GFP) from jellyfish. GFP emits green fluorescence when excited by blue light. Explain how one might be able to devise an assay to test for the effect of various cis-elements on posttranscriptional gene regulation using cells that transcribe a GFP mRNA with genetically inserted cis-elements.