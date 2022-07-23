Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
How is it possible that a given mRNA in a cell is found throughout the cytoplasm but the protein that it encodes is only found in a few specific regions?

Understand that mRNA molecules can diffuse or be transported throughout the cytoplasm after they are transcribed in the nucleus, allowing them to be widely distributed within the cell.
Recognize that protein localization is often controlled post-translationally, meaning that even if the mRNA is everywhere, the protein may only be synthesized or stabilized in specific regions.
Consider mechanisms such as localized translation, where ribosomes translate the mRNA only in certain parts of the cytoplasm, often guided by signals in the mRNA sequence or by cellular structures.
Explore the role of protein targeting signals and cellular transport systems that direct the newly synthesized protein to specific locations, or degrade it elsewhere, resulting in spatially restricted protein presence.
Summarize that the discrepancy between mRNA distribution and protein localization arises from cellular processes controlling where and when the protein is made, modified, or maintained, despite the mRNA being widespread.

mRNA Localization and Transport

mRNA molecules can be distributed broadly within the cytoplasm, but their localization signals and transport mechanisms often direct them to specific cellular regions. This spatial regulation ensures that proteins are synthesized near their site of function, even if the mRNA is present elsewhere.
Localized Translation

Translation of mRNA into protein can be spatially regulated, occurring only in certain parts of the cell. This means that although mRNA is widespread, the protein is produced only where translation machinery is activated or where specific factors promote protein synthesis.
Protein Targeting and Anchoring

After synthesis, proteins can be transported or anchored to specific cellular compartments or structures. This selective localization restricts the protein’s presence to particular regions, explaining why the protein is found only in certain areas despite widespread mRNA distribution.
