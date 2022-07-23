Textbook Question
Competing endogenous RNAs act as molecular 'sponges.' What does this mean, and what do they compete with?
While circular RNAs were first described long ago, they have only recently been investigated for function. What are their known and suspected functions in the cell?
How are mRNAs stored within the cell in a translationally inactive state, and how can their translation be stimulated?
How is it possible that a given mRNA in a cell is found throughout the cytoplasm but the protein that it encodes is only found in a few specific regions?
How may the covalent modification of a protein with a phosphate group alter its function?
What role do ubiquitin ligases play in the regulation of gene expression?