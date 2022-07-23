Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 22a
Chapter 19, Problem 22a

From the following table, draw up a list of histone H3 modifications associated with gene activation. Then draw up a list of H3 modifications associated with repression.
Are there any overlaps on the lists?
Table showing histone H3 modifications with specific sites linked to gene activation, repression, or both.

1
Understand that histone H3 modifications are chemical changes to the histone protein that affect chromatin structure and gene expression. These modifications can either activate or repress gene transcription.
List common histone H3 modifications associated with gene activation, such as methylation at lysine 4 (H3K4me), acetylation at lysine 9 (H3K9ac), and acetylation at lysine 27 (H3K27ac). These modifications generally open chromatin and promote transcription.
List common histone H3 modifications associated with gene repression, such as methylation at lysine 9 (H3K9me) and methylation at lysine 27 (H3K27me). These modifications typically condense chromatin and inhibit transcription.
Compare the two lists to identify any overlaps. Note that some lysine residues can be modified in different ways (e.g., acetylation vs. methylation) with opposite effects on gene expression.
Summarize that while the same lysine residues on histone H3 can be targets for both activating and repressing modifications, the type of modification (acetylation vs. methylation) and the specific methylation state (mono-, di-, or tri-methylation) determine whether the effect is activation or repression.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Histone Modifications and Chromatin Structure

Histone modifications are chemical changes to histone proteins, such as methylation or acetylation, that influence chromatin structure and gene expression. These modifications can either loosen or tighten DNA packaging, thereby regulating access of transcription machinery to genes.
Histone H3 Modifications Associated with Gene Activation

Certain modifications on histone H3, like acetylation at lysine 9 (H3K9ac) and lysine 27 (H3K27ac), and methylation at lysine 4 (H3K4me3), are linked to active transcription. These marks promote an open chromatin state, facilitating gene expression.
Histone H3 Modifications Associated with Gene Repression

Repressive histone H3 modifications include methylation at lysine 9 (H3K9me3) and lysine 27 (H3K27me3), which promote chromatin compaction and gene silencing. These marks recruit proteins that maintain a closed chromatin state, preventing transcription.
