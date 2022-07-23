Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 20
Chapter 19, Problem 20

Trace the relationship between the methylation status of the glucocorticoid receptor gene and the behavioral response to stress.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that involves the addition of a methyl group to the DNA, typically at cytosine bases in CpG dinucleotides, which can affect gene expression.
Recognize that the glucocorticoid receptor (GR) gene plays a crucial role in the body's response to stress by mediating the effects of glucocorticoids, which are stress hormones.
Consider that increased methylation of the GR gene promoter region can lead to reduced expression of the glucocorticoid receptor, potentially altering the individual's ability to respond to stress.
Explore how changes in the methylation status of the GR gene can be influenced by environmental factors, such as early life stress or trauma, which may lead to long-term changes in stress response behavior.
Analyze studies or data that show a correlation between the methylation status of the GR gene and behavioral responses to stress, noting any patterns or significant findings that illustrate this relationship.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Methylation

Methylation is a biochemical process involving the addition of a methyl group to DNA, typically at cytosine bases. This modification can influence gene expression without altering the DNA sequence itself, often leading to gene silencing. In the context of the glucocorticoid receptor gene, changes in methylation status can affect how the body responds to stress by modulating the receptor's activity.
Glucocorticoid Receptor

The glucocorticoid receptor (GR) is a type of nuclear receptor that binds glucocorticoids, hormones involved in the stress response. Upon binding, the GR translocates to the nucleus and regulates the expression of target genes that mediate various physiological responses to stress. The functionality of the GR is crucial for maintaining homeostasis during stress, and its expression can be influenced by epigenetic factors like methylation.

Behavioral Response to Stress

The behavioral response to stress encompasses the psychological and physiological reactions an organism exhibits when faced with stressors. This response can include changes in mood, anxiety levels, and coping mechanisms. The relationship between the methylation status of the glucocorticoid receptor gene and these behaviors is significant, as altered GR activity can lead to variations in how individuals respond to stress, potentially influencing mental health outcomes.
