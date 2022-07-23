Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 23a
Chapter 19, Problem 23a

Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.
Which category includes lysine?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of amino acids: Amino acids are categorized based on the properties of their side chains (R groups). These categories include positively charged, negatively charged, and electrically neutral amino acids.
Recall the structure of lysine: Lysine is an amino acid with a side chain that contains an amino group (-NH2) at the end of a long aliphatic chain.
Determine the charge of lysine's side chain: The amino group in lysine's side chain can accept a proton (H⁺) under physiological pH, making it positively charged.
Compare lysine's properties to the amino acid categories: Positively charged amino acids have side chains that are basic and can carry a positive charge. Lysine fits this description.
Conclude the classification: Based on its positively charged side chain, lysine is classified as a positively charged amino acid.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acid Classification

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They are classified based on the properties of their side chains (R groups) into three categories: positively charged (basic), negatively charged (acidic), and electrically neutral (nonpolar or polar). This classification is crucial for understanding protein structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:51
tRNA

Positively Charged Amino Acids

Positively charged amino acids, also known as basic amino acids, have side chains that contain amine groups, which can accept protons (H+ ions) at physiological pH. This results in a net positive charge. Common examples include lysine, arginine, and histidine, which play important roles in protein interactions and stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning

Lysine

Lysine is an essential amino acid classified as positively charged due to its side chain containing an amino group that can be protonated. It is crucial for protein synthesis, hormone production, and calcium absorption. Lysine's positive charge contributes to its interactions with negatively charged molecules, influencing protein structure and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:55
Histone Protein Modifications
Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the following table, draw up a list of histone H3 modifications associated with gene activation. Then draw up a list of H3 modifications associated with repression.

Are there any overlaps on the lists?

482
views
Textbook Question

From the following table, draw up a list of histone H3 modifications associated with gene activation. Then draw up a list of H3 modifications associated with repression.

Are these overlaps explained by different modifications?

485
views
Textbook Question

From the following table, draw up a list of histone H3 modifications associated with gene activation. Then draw up a list of H3 modifications associated with repression.

If not, how can you reconcile these differences?

427
views
Textbook Question

Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.

How does this property of lysine allow it to interact with DNA?

627
views
Textbook Question

Amino acids are classified as positively charged, negatively charged, or electrically neutral.

How does acetylation of lysine affect its interaction with DNA, and how is this related to the activation of gene expression?

451
views
Textbook Question

Methylation of H3K9 by itself silences genes, but if H3K4 and H4K20 are also methylated, the combination of modifications stimulates transcription. What conclusions can you draw about this?

812
views