How do we know how methylation of promoters silences gene expression?
What is the evidence that epigenetic changes are involved in cancer?
Write a short essay describing how epigenetic changes in cancer cells contribute to the development and maintenance of cancers.
What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?