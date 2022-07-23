What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?

Textbook Question
What is the evidence that epigenetic changes are involved in cancer?
How does an environmental factor like stress generate a response that is transmitted from generation to generation?
Write a short essay describing how epigenetic changes in cancer cells contribute to the development and maintenance of cancers.
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?
What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?