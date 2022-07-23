Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 3
Chapter 19, Problem 3

What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?

1
Understand that epigenetic genome modification refers to changes in gene expression or cellular phenotype without altering the underlying DNA sequence.
Learn about DNA methylation, which involves the addition of methyl groups to cytosine bases in CpG islands. This process typically represses gene expression by preventing transcription factors from binding to the DNA.
Explore histone modification, which includes acetylation, methylation, phosphorylation, and ubiquitination of histone proteins. These modifications alter the chromatin structure, making DNA more or less accessible for transcription.
Study non-coding RNA mechanisms, such as microRNAs (miRNAs) and long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs), which regulate gene expression by interacting with mRNA or chromatin to influence transcription or translation.
Recognize the role of chromatin remodeling complexes, which physically reposition nucleosomes to either expose or hide specific DNA regions, thereby regulating gene accessibility and expression.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics refers to the study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the underlying DNA sequence. These changes can affect how genes are turned on or off and can be influenced by environmental factors, lifestyle, and developmental stages. Understanding epigenetics is crucial for grasping how organisms adapt and respond to their surroundings.
DNA Methylation

DNA methylation is a key epigenetic mechanism involving the addition of a methyl group to the DNA molecule, typically at cytosine bases. This modification can repress gene expression by preventing the binding of transcription factors and other proteins necessary for gene activation. It plays a significant role in processes such as development, genomic imprinting, and X-chromosome inactivation.
Histone Modification

Histone modification involves the chemical alteration of histone proteins around which DNA is wrapped, influencing chromatin structure and gene accessibility. Common modifications include acetylation, methylation, and phosphorylation, which can either promote or inhibit gene expression. These modifications are dynamic and can be influenced by various factors, including environmental signals and cellular conditions.
