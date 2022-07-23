Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 19 - EpigeneticsProblem 2
Chapter 19, Problem 2

Write a short essay describing how epigenetic changes in cancer cells contribute to the development and maintenance of cancers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining epigenetics: Explain that epigenetics refers to heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the DNA sequence itself. These changes are often mediated by mechanisms such as DNA methylation, histone modification, and non-coding RNA activity.
Describe how epigenetic changes can lead to cancer: Discuss how abnormal epigenetic modifications can silence tumor suppressor genes or activate oncogenes. For example, hypermethylation of promoter regions in tumor suppressor genes can prevent their expression, while hypomethylation in oncogene regions can lead to their overexpression.
Explain the role of histone modifications: Highlight how changes in histone acetylation or methylation can alter chromatin structure, making certain regions of DNA more or less accessible for transcription. This can disrupt normal cellular processes and contribute to uncontrolled cell growth in cancer.
Discuss the maintenance of cancer through epigenetic changes: Explain how cancer cells can use epigenetic mechanisms to adapt to their environment, resist therapies, and maintain their malignant state. For instance, epigenetic plasticity allows cancer cells to switch between different states, aiding in metastasis and survival under stress conditions.
Conclude with therapeutic implications: Briefly mention how understanding epigenetic changes in cancer has led to the development of epigenetic therapies, such as drugs targeting DNA methylation (e.g., azacitidine) or histone deacetylases (HDAC inhibitors), which aim to reverse these abnormal modifications and restore normal gene expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epigenetics

Epigenetics refers to the study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the underlying DNA sequence. These changes can be influenced by various factors, including environmental stimuli, lifestyle, and developmental stages. In cancer, epigenetic modifications can lead to the activation of oncogenes or the silencing of tumor suppressor genes, contributing to tumorigenesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

DNA Methylation

DNA methylation is a key epigenetic mechanism that involves the addition of a methyl group to the DNA molecule, typically at cytosine bases. This modification can repress gene expression and is often found in cancer cells, where abnormal methylation patterns can silence genes that normally prevent tumor growth. Understanding these patterns is crucial for identifying potential biomarkers and therapeutic targets in cancer treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading

Histone Modification

Histone modification involves the chemical alteration of histone proteins around which DNA is wrapped, influencing chromatin structure and gene accessibility. Common modifications include acetylation, methylation, and phosphorylation, which can either promote or inhibit gene expression. In cancer, abnormal histone modifications can lead to the dysregulation of genes involved in cell cycle control and apoptosis, thereby supporting cancer cell survival and proliferation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:55
Histone Protein Modifications
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know how methylation of promoters silences gene expression?

463
views
Textbook Question

What is the evidence that epigenetic changes are involved in cancer?

489
views
Textbook Question

How does an environmental factor like stress generate a response that is transmitted from generation to generation?

436
views
Textbook Question

What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?

817
views
Textbook Question

What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?

590
views
Textbook Question

Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?

759
views