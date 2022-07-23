Textbook Question
How do we know how methylation of promoters silences gene expression?
463
views
How do we know how methylation of promoters silences gene expression?
What is the evidence that epigenetic changes are involved in cancer?
How does an environmental factor like stress generate a response that is transmitted from generation to generation?
What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?
What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?