Ch. 19 - Epigenetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Concepts of Genetics
Ch. 19 - Epigenetics Problem 4
Chapter 19, Problem 4

What parts of the genome are reversibly methylated? How does this affect gene expression?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that DNA methylation typically involves the addition of a methyl group to the 5' position of cytosine residues, often in CpG dinucleotides, and that this modification can be reversible in certain genomic regions.
Identify that the parts of the genome that are reversibly methylated include gene promoter regions, especially CpG islands, as well as enhancers and other regulatory elements.
Recognize that reversible methylation in these regions can regulate gene expression by influencing the binding of transcription factors and the recruitment of proteins that modify chromatin structure.
Explain that when promoter regions are methylated, gene expression is usually repressed because methylation can block transcription factor binding or attract proteins that compact chromatin, making the gene less accessible.
Conversely, when methyl groups are removed (demethylation), the chromatin becomes more open, allowing transcription factors to bind and activate gene expression, demonstrating how reversible methylation dynamically controls gene activity.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Methylation

DNA methylation involves the addition of a methyl group to cytosine bases, typically at CpG sites, affecting gene regulation. This epigenetic modification can silence genes by preventing transcription factor binding or recruiting proteins that compact chromatin.
Reversible Methylation of Regulatory Regions

Promoter regions and enhancers are parts of the genome where methylation is often reversible. Dynamic methylation changes in these regions can switch genes on or off in response to developmental cues or environmental factors.
Impact on Gene Expression

Reversible methylation modulates gene expression by altering chromatin accessibility. When methyl groups are removed, chromatin relaxes, allowing transcription; when methylated, gene expression is typically repressed, enabling flexible control of cellular functions.
