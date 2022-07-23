Textbook Question
How does an environmental factor like stress generate a response that is transmitted from generation to generation?
Write a short essay describing how epigenetic changes in cancer cells contribute to the development and maintenance of cancers.
What are the major mechanisms of epigenetic genome modification?
Identical twins each carry the same genome, but over time, can develop different phenotypes. How can you explain this?
What are the possible roles of proteins in histone modification?
Describe how reversible chemical changes to DNA and histones are linked to chromatin modification.