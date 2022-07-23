Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 2 - Mitosis and MeiosisProblem 16
Chapter 2, Problem 16

Considering Problem 15, predict the number of different haploid cells that could be produced by meiosis if a fourth chromosome pair (W1 and W2) were added.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the number of different haploid cells produced by meiosis depends on the number of chromosome pairs due to independent assortment. Each chromosome pair can segregate independently, creating genetic variation.
Identify the formula for the number of different haploid cells produced by independent assortment: \$2^n\(, where \)n$ is the number of chromosome pairs.
Determine the original number of chromosome pairs in Problem 15 (assume it was \(n\) pairs).
Add the new chromosome pair (W1 and W2) to the original number of pairs, resulting in \(n + 1\) pairs.
Apply the formula with the updated number of pairs: calculate \$2^{n+1}$ to find the new number of different haploid cells that could be produced.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis and Haploid Cell Formation

Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing haploid cells from diploid cells. During meiosis, homologous chromosomes separate, ensuring each haploid cell receives one chromosome from each pair, which is essential for sexual reproduction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Meiosis Overview

Chromosome Pairs and Genetic Variation

Each chromosome pair consists of two homologous chromosomes, one from each parent. The number of different haploid cells produced depends on how these pairs assort independently during meiosis, leading to genetic variation through different combinations of chromosomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Independent Assortment and Calculation of Possible Haploid Combinations

Independent assortment refers to the random distribution of chromosome pairs into gametes during meiosis. The number of possible haploid combinations is calculated as 2^n, where n is the number of chromosome pairs. Adding a fourth pair increases the combinations exponentially.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:58
Gamete Genetics and Independent Assortment
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Contrast spermatogenesis and oogenesis. What is the significance of the formation of polar bodies?

624
views
Textbook Question
Explain why meiosis leads to significant genetic variation while mitosis does not.
1190
views
Textbook Question

A diploid cell contains three pairs of homologous chromosomes designated C1 and C2, M1 and M2, and S1 and S2. No crossing over occurs. What combinations of chromosomes are possible in?

(a) daughter cells following mitosis

(b) cells undergoing the first meiotic metaphase

(c) haploid cells following both divisions of meiosis

1972
views
Textbook Question

During oogenesis in an animal species with a haploid number of 6, one dyad undergoes nondisjunction during meiosis II. Following the second meiotic division, this dyad ends up intact in the ovum. How many chromosomes are present in

(a) the mature ovum and

(b) the second polar body?

(c) Following fertilization by a normal sperm, what chromosome condition is created?

739
views
Textbook Question

What is the probability that, in an organism with a haploid number of 10, a sperm will be formed that contains all 10 chromosomes whose centromeres were derived from maternal homologs?

553
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

The nuclear DNA content of a single sperm cell in Drosophila melanogaster is approximately 0.18 picogram. What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a primary spermatocyte in Drosophila? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell (non-sex cell) in the G1 phase? What would be the expected nuclear DNA content of a somatic cell at metaphase?

732
views