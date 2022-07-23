Textbook Question
How do we know that DNA replication occurs during interphase, not early in mitosis?
How do we know that mitotic chromosomes are derived from chromatin?
Write a short essay that contrasts mitosis and meiosis, including their respective roles in organisms, the mechanisms by which they achieve their respective outcomes, and the consequences should either process fail to be executed with absolute fidelity.
Discuss the concepts of homologous chromosomes, diploidy, and haploidy. What characteristics do two homologous chromosomes share?
If two chromosomes of a species are the same length and have similar centromere placements and yet are not homologous, what is different about them?
Describe the events that characterize each stage of mitosis.