Ch. 2 - Mitosis and Meiosis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 2 - Mitosis and MeiosisProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

Describe the events that characterize each stage of mitosis.

1
Identify the stages of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase, and understand that mitosis is the process of nuclear division resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells.
Describe prophase: chromosomes condense and become visible, the nuclear envelope begins to break down, and the mitotic spindle starts to form from the centrosomes moving to opposite poles.
Explain metaphase: chromosomes align at the metaphase plate (the cell's equatorial plane), and spindle fibers attach to the centromeres of each chromosome via kinetochores.
Outline anaphase: sister chromatids separate as spindle fibers shorten, pulling the chromatids toward opposite poles of the cell, ensuring each new nucleus will receive an identical set of chromosomes.
Detail telophase: chromatids arrive at the poles, nuclear envelopes re-form around each set of chromosomes, chromosomes begin to decondense, and the cell prepares to divide its cytoplasm through cytokinesis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stages of Mitosis

Mitosis is divided into distinct stages: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. Each stage involves specific cellular events that ensure the accurate division of duplicated chromosomes into two daughter cells.
Chromosome Behavior During Mitosis

During mitosis, chromosomes condense, align at the cell's equator, separate into sister chromatids, and move to opposite poles. Understanding these movements is essential to grasp how genetic material is equally distributed.
Role of the Mitotic Spindle

The mitotic spindle, composed of microtubules, forms during mitosis to attach to chromosomes and facilitate their movement. It ensures chromosomes are pulled apart correctly, preventing errors in cell division.
